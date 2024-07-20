Scientists discover gut protein that helps protect brain cells from Parkinson’s

New Delhi: Scientists have identified a gut protein that can prevent the development of Parkinson’s disease (PD) by protecting against brain damage. This disease affects nearly 10 million people globally.

Parkinson’s is characterised by rigidity of muscle and tremors due to loss of dopamine in the brain, and one of the reasons for that is toxin exposure. In the study published in the journal npj Parkinson’s Disease, the team found that gut receptor protein GUCY2C could prevent PD by protecting the brain from damage.

Dr Scott A. Waldman and his team at Thomas Jefferson University have been studying GUCY2C, known for its role in gut water and salt secretion, and found that it also present in the brain.

They observed that removing GUCY2C from gut cells in mice increased the expression of PD-related genes, prompting them to investigate its role in the brain.

Collaborating with Dr. Richard Smeyne, they discovered that mice without GUCY2C had more brain-cell damage and were more toxin-susceptible than normal mice. When normal mice were exposed to toxins, GUCY2C levels naturally increased, indicating a protective role in neurons.

In human samples, PD patients showed elevated GUCY2C levels compared to non-PD patients, puzzling researchers. Current PD therapies manage symptoms by mimicking dopamine.

However, targeting GUCY2C could potentially prevent disease progression by protecting neurons. Although in early preclinical stages, Dr. Waldman hopes that this research could eventually benefit PD patients.