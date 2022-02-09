SERB research project to GITAM

Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), A statutory body of the Department of Science and Technology (DST), Government of India has been sanctioned a research project to Dr Pralok Kumar Samanta, as a Principal Investigator, Department of Chemistry, School of Science, GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad.

The project is entitled 'Computational Design of Organic Emitters for OLED Application'. The project is for three years beginning from the financial year 2021-2022 with a total grant of Rs 34.69 lakhs.

The Principal Investigator (PI) required a Junior Research Fellow, who possesses a master's degree in Chemistry, Applied Chemistry, Physics and Materials Science with first class from a recognised university. Preference will be given to NET/GATE-qualified candidates. For more details e-mail [email protected]

GITAM-Hyderabad Pro Vice-Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Science Principal Prof G A Rama Rao, Chemistry HoD Dr Surendra Babu MS and UGC affairs coordinator Dr I V Subba Reddy congratulated Dr Samanta and suggested him complete the project within the stipulated time.