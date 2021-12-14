SERB research project to Professor

Hyderabad: Science and Engineering Research Board (SERB), Department of Science and Technology, Government of India has been sanctioned a research project to Dr Vamsi Krishna Narla, as a Principal Investigator, Department of Mathematics, School of Science, GITAM (Deemed-to-be University), Hyderabad, in collaboration with Prof. Kirti Chandra Sahu, Department of Chemical Engineering, Indian Institute of Technology Hyderabad.

The project is entitled as "Modeling of Active Membrance Micro Pumps' '. SERB has been funding under Teachers Associate-ship for Research Excellence (TARE) for a period of three years with a grant of Rs.18.30 lakhs.

GITAM Vice-Chancellor Prof K Siva Rama Krsihna, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof N Siva Prasad, Resident Director DVVSR Varma, School of Science Principal Prof. G A Rama Rao, Head of Mathematics Department Dr Motahar Reza, Faculty and UGC affairs coordinator congratulated Dr. Vamsi suggested that he complete the project within the stipulated time.