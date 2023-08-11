Set high goals and move like arrows to achieve them

Hyderabad: ACB (Anti-Corruption Branch) Joint Director Dr M Chetana (IPS) called upon the students to choose high goals and move like arrows to achieve them. A “Swagatha Sabha” ( students Induction programme )was held at Nizam College on Tuesday for the first-year students of various degree courses. The meeting was presided over by Professor B. Bima, Principal of Nizam College.

ACB Joint Director Dr M Chetana, who was the chief guest at the meeting, said that there are no boundaries for students to dream, but they should be better and higher. She stated that the students who have completed the inter and entered the degree are towards independent thinking, and in this background while gaining knowledge on the one hand, on the other hand, they will succeed only when they overcome obstacles and work hard for ambition. She advised the students to innovate and excel in various fields.

Professor G Mallesham, Dean of OU-UGC Development & Affairs, who attended the meeting as the guest of honour, said that life is very precious and this should be realized. He said that the future of students will be good only when education is used as a weapon.

Social media should be used sparingly and properly.

Principal of the college Prof. B. Bhima said that it is fortunate to join the students of Nizam College which has a history of 136 years. He asked the students to make use of all the facilities available in the college. Apart from regular attendance of classes, students are asked to participate in various programs organized in the college.

Nizam College Vice Principal Dr Ganga Upender Reddy, Academic Coordinator Dr S. Renuka, Assistant Coordinator Dr B.Kavitha, EOC Coordinator Dr Deekonda Thirupati, Public Relations Officer Dr CH Parandhamulu, NSS P.O Dr Manjula and others participated in this program.