Top
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day

Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day
Highlights

Spectators of Republic Day parade at Rajpath gave a standing ovation to the 49 little heroes of the country who came in decorated jeeps.

New Delhi : Spectators of Republic Day parade at Rajpath gave a standing ovation to the 49 little heroes of the country who came in decorated jeeps.

The people tried to connect with these 49 children, 18 girls and 31 boys, who were honoured with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar for the their exceptional achievement.

The awards were given to children for their merit of bravery, innovation, sports, arts, culture, social service, music or other fields.

Among the crowds, the parents were pointing out to their children explaining about the bravery of the little heroes. Few of them bestowed their blessings to the kids who waved back to them from the jeeps.

Two days ago, Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting with these little heroes had said, "I am amazed that at such age you all have performed incredible tasks. This must have inspired you to do more good deeds in future. You have shown courage to fight difficult situations."

He also asked the students to visit the war memorial and police memorial in New Delhi.

These children are from various states and union territories, including one each from Jammu and Kashmir, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

More From The Hans India

More >>
Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin26 Jan 2020 6:13 PM GMT

Flexible electronic chip developed, may help build artificial skin

Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Warangal: Mayor Gunda Prakash Rao vows pothole-free roads
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Hindu, Muslim students tie rakhis at anti-CAA march
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day
Standing ovation to 49 little heroes on Republic Day

More From Entertainment

More >>
Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into 26 Jan 2020 6:11 PM GMT

Jabardasth Comedians Turn Into '3 Monkeys'

Big B sings
Big B sings 'Jana Gana...' with differently-abled kids
Shah Rukh
Shah Rukh's video hints at new film?
Saif Ali Khan over the moon
Saif Ali Khan over the moon
'Nuvvu Natho Emannavo' Song Making Video From 'Disco Raja'


Top