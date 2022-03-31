Startup ReaGene Innovations licenses Covid diagnostics to Lay Science Inc

ReaGene Innovations Pvt Ltd, a start-up incubated at the University of Hyderabad's Incubation center, ASPIRE BioNEST, has developed two diagnostic tests ELISA and FAST FLOW SPOT to detect neutralizing activity of samples in response to Covid-19 vaccination.

After any vaccine against SarsCov2 virus, the body develops neutralizing antibodies which help fight the virus and is thus protective against infections and disease. The degree of protection offered by the vaccine depends on the neutralizing antibodies that are generated by the individual's immune system. After some time, the neutralising antibody decreases, and booster doses may be required.

ELISA diagnostic test can be used in a hospital or pathology lab setting that can quantitatively assess multiple samples at the same time. The FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic test is a single user test that can be used by individuals in a "home" setting. Both diagnostics differ from other tests that measure neutralizing antibodies in blood samples because ReaGene Innovations' tests only need individual's saliva sample.

ReaGene Innovations has now entered a partnership with Lay Science Inc USA, a global leader in innovative products for COVID-19. Under the terms of the agreement, Lay Science will pay for development of the two patent pending diagnostics through commercialization and ReaGene Innovations will receive royalty payments upon the successful launch of the ELISA as well as the FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic tests.

Speaking of ELISA and FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic tests, Dr. Uday Saxena, Scientific Co-Founder of ReaGene Innovations who led these discoveries said, "Collaboration is important as it requires a concerted team effort to fight and win against a virus like Covid-19 the likes of which we have never seen before. I am also delighted that with the support of Lays Science, we will be able to globally launch these two tests, and which will help us in our fight against Covid-19." He thanked the University of Hyderabad's ASPIRE-BioNEST Incubation Centre for the support. Dr Subrahmanyam Vangala, Scientific Co-Founder of ReaGene Innovations, said, "We welcome this collaborative partnership as it will accelerate the launch of these two innovative diagnostics to the patients."

"These saliva based ELISA and FAST FLOW SPOT diagnostic tests offer yet another line of defence against the onslaught of rapidly evolving SARS-CoV-2 viral variants. These two diagnostic tests are simple and easy-to-use, and this partnership reiterates Lays Sciences' commitment to fight Covid-19," said Dr Satish Chandran, Chief Executive Officer of Lay Science. Lay Science is dedicated to developing and providing innovative products focused on treating and preventing diseases of the GI tract. The company's flagship product, ImmunIgY, is the first-in-class antibody-based oral product developed to address the pivotal step in COVID viral entry and infection.

Prof B J Rao, Vice-Chancellor, UoH and Prof G S Prasad, Director, RITE, University of Hyderabad and Director, UoH-ASPIRE, expressed their happiness that the innovation ecosystem at the university is enabling the companies to come up with innovative products. Prof S Rajagopal, Coordinator ASPIRE-BioNEST hoped that the diagnostic tests will be of great help to the public as then can be used easily.