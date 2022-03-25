Strategies for TSPSC exams

Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) has declared vacancies for more than 500 Group 1 posts, including 42 posts of Deputy Collector and 91 posts of Deputy Superintendent of Police. Graduates of age 18 to 44 years can apply. Moreover, the upper age limit is relaxed for candidates belonging to certain reserved categories.



Clearing the TSPSC examination is a dream come true for many youth who envision a career in bureaucracy. It requires complete dedication and smart work on the part of the candidate. It is rightly said that a task well begun is half done. A carefully crafted exam strategy is therefore important for a candidate to ace the exam within reasonable time.

TSPSC examination procedure is conducted in three stages: Preliminary, Mains and Interview. The Preliminary exam has 150 objective-type questions for 150 marks on General Studies and Mental Ability to be answered in 150 minutes. It is a qualifying round i.e. the marks obtained in it are not added to the candidate's final score.

The next stage is the Mains examination which is for a total 900 marks. It comprises 6 descriptive papers of 150 marks and 3 hours duration each. The papers are as follows:

Paper 1: General essay

Paper 2: History, Culture and Geography

Paper 3: Indian Society, Constitution and Governance

Paper 4: Economy and Development

Paper 5: Science and Technology, Data Interpretation

Paper 6: Telangana Movement and State Formation

The last stage is the interview which is for 100 marks.

The merit list is made by TSPSC by combining the marks obtained in the Mains examination and the Interview, thus totaling 1000 marks.

A step by step guide to exam preparation

v Understand the examination: Properly research about the examination. Speak to any civil servants you know, or those already preparing for the exam. Carefully analyze the exam syllabus, including the sub-topics.

v Make a realistic study plan. It should help you to cover the entire syllabus with understanding and at a comfortable pace. A schedule of 7 to 9 hours of daily, dedicated study is reasonable.

v Study material: Do not overload yourself with too many resources and books.

Candidates are advised to follow the below mentioned list of books to prepare for the examination:

i. TSPSC Group 1 Preliminary Exam English book: Volume English Medium by V V K Subburaj and T Prakash Kumar

ii. Telangana Regional Geography by Telugu Akademi

iii. Telangana Movement and State Formation by Telugu Akademi

iv. India's Struggle for Independence by Bipan Chandra

v. Tamil Nadu State Education Board textbooks for Ancient and Medieval History of India

vi. Indian Polity by M. Laxmikanth

vii. Indian Economy by Ramesh Singh

viii. NCERT Science textbooks

ix. Verbal & Non-Verbal Reasoning by R.S Aggarwal

x. Essays for Civil Services & Other Competitive Exams by Pulkit Khare

vMake your own handwritten notes or underline the key ideas and main points in the books that you refer to. If time permits, make concise notes carrying the gist of the important topics. These can come handy in the days just before the examination for quick revisions.

vStay updated about current affairs, both national and global. Special attention must be paid to news about Telangana. Regularly read one national daily and one local newspaper for the same. Keep a tab on Telangana government websites for updated information.

vCollect all information about the geography, history, art and culture of Telangana. Pay special emphasis on the history of the formation of the state. Stay updated on the centre-state relations with respect to Telangana.

vAnalyse the previous years' question papers to get an idea about the important areas that need to be stressed on. Ensure that you cover the often-repeated topics, which are several.

vUndertake multiple revisions of the syllabus. Complete the revision of the whole syllabus at least two or three times before the examination.

vGive a number of full length practice tests. This will help you to zero down on your weaknesses and identify your strengths. Work on your weak areas, especially if they have been previously asked in the question papers.

Conclusion

With a well thought out strategy and disciplined preparation, a candidate can expect to improve his or her chances of clearing the examination and joining one of the prestigious Telangana state civil services. Clearing the examination requires not only hard work, but also dedication and patience. Apart from studying for the exam, it is also important to take care of one's mental and physical health during the preparation. It is therefore advisable to get adequate sleep and do Yoga or light exercises daily to reduce stress.

(The author is Director, IAS Gurukul. He is a reputed sociologist of education and Indian representative on the Research Committee on Education; for UNESCO's International Sociological Association. He is also Convenor of Indian Civil Services Association.)