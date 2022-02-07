Stress management session for students organised

V M Salgaocar Institute of International Hospitality Education (VMSHIIE) organised an online stress management session for the students where they were taken through the nuances of dealing with stress and also introduced to the various forms of meditation. Conducted by Dr Prathna Shah, the online session covered the triggers of stress, how one can perceive stress and the overall steps on how to deal with it effectively.

She further explained, "The pandemic has been especially difficult for students as it saw them go from offline classes which meant social friendships to online classes and being confined to their homes. Many students faced family pressures such as parents losing jobs, relatives falling ill, some of them losing their loved ones. The stress management session really helped students to understand types of stresses and how to deal with them. Some of the students were particularly stressed about their future career, whether there would be jobs for them or not. Through the session, they were able to gain insight on the steps they could take in order not only to achieve their goals but maintain a peaceful mental environment".

"This session was excellent and extremely beneficial in resolving issues that we were unable to overcome. The session infused a lot of positivity in us, I have realised the importance of completing tasks by remaining calm and positive. I enjoyed the meditating experience and understood the benefits of doing it", said Karthikram Samavedi, a student at VMSHIIE.