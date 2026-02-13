Measures in place for smooth traffic movement

Markapuram: In view of the heavy influx of devotees visiting the Srisailam temple on the occasion of Maha Sivaratri, comprehensive measures have been implemented to ensure smooth and uninterrupted traffic movement on the ghat road from Dornala to Srisailam, said District In-charge Superintendent of Police V Harshavardhan Raju. The SP stated that special police teams have been deployed along the ghat road to regulate traffic and prevent congestion. Highway patrol vehicles and towing vehicles have been kept ready to respond promptly to breakdowns or emergencies. A dedicated control room is continuously monitoring traffic conditions to ensure immediate action in case of any untoward incidents.

He emphasised that only experienced drivers should drive on the ghat road and that vehicles should not be parked along either side of the road, as it may obstruct traffic flow. Surveillance is being maintained through drone cameras, and additional police personnel will be deployed during peak hours to manage heavy traffic. The movement of heavy vehicles will be regulated by assigning specific time slots. Warning boards, signages, and reflectors have been installed to prevent accidents, and special monitoring teams will be stationed at accident-prone locations.

The SP advised devotees and travellers to strictly follow traffic rules, avoid overspeeding and overtaking on the ghat road, and refrain from unnecessary parking. He urged motorists to ensure that their vehicle brakes, tyres, and engine are in good condition before commencing the journey and to cooperate with police officials at all times.

He further stated that all necessary arrangements have been made in coordination with various departments to ensure that the Maha Shivaratri celebrations are conducted peacefully and without any disruption.