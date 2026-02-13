RBVRR hosts global meet on medicinal plant innovations

Hyderabad: RBVRR Women College in Narayanaguda is holding an international conference titled Innovations in Medicinal Plants and Natural Products Research from 12 to 14 February. The event is organised in collaboration with the Telangana Medicinal Plants Board and the Society for Conservation and Resource Development of Medicinal Plants, New Delhi.

On Thursday, the conference was inaugurated by Kakatiya University Vice Chancellor K Pratap Reddy. In his address, he emphasised the importance of advancing research in medicinal plants to meet global healthcare challenges. College Principal J Achyutha Devi and Conference Convener S Ravi Kiran highlighted the growing role of Hyderabad as a hub for plant-based medical treatments.

The event brought together eminent researchers including Srinivasa Rao Mentreddy, Wahyu Widowati, Chee Yan Choot, and Deepthi Inoka Uluwadyge, who delivered keynote lectures on developments in phytochemistry and bioactive innovation. Scholars and students presented papers on biodiversity, sustainable cultivation, and biotechnological applications.

The conference aims to raise student awareness about medicinal plants and motivate farmers towards commercial cultivation. It also provides a platform for research presentations and facilitates industry-academia interactions for career opportunities in phytochemical industries. This summit underscores the critical need for integrating traditional botanical knowledge with modern scientific methodologies for sustainable healthcare solutions.