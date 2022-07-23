Student felicitated as best athlete

Hyderabad: Shabnam Khatoon, a student of B Tech III years, emerged as the fastest girl of MANUU winning both 100 and 200 mts sprints. She also bagged first place in 50 kgs Weight Lifting and led the Department of Computer Science & Information Technology girls Kabbadi team to the title.



Shabnam, the student of MANNU has been felicitated as best athlete of Maulana Azad National Urdu University (MANUU). Prof Syed Ainul Hasan, Vice-Chancellor, presented a cash award in recognition of her tremendous all round performance in sports events held recently during Jashn-e-Baharan.

Prof Ainul Hasan lauded her performance and announced special coaching facility particularly for girl students. He also felicitated Dr A Kaleemulla, Deputy Director, Directorate of Physical Education & Sports for efficiently organising the sports competitions.

Prof Mohammed Abdul Azeem, Proctor, and Chairman Sports Committee informed that MANUU has availed the services of well known badminton coach Ziaur Rahman for the students. Muzaffar Ali is the football coach.

Prof Syed Alim Ashraf Jaisi, Dean Students' Welfare presented a bouquet to the Vice-Chancellor and thanked him for his patronage and support in organizing Jashn-e-Baharan event successfully.

Prof SK Ishtiaque Ahmed, Registrar, Dr Zair Hussain, Controller of Examinations, Prof Mohd Abdul Sami Siddiqui, Dr Mohd Yousuf Khan, Dr Viquar Unnisa, Jameel Ahamed Shaad, Dr Badeeuddeen were also present.