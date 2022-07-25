Students perform a play for charity purpose

Hyderabad: The students of Glendale Academy enacted in a play called 'The Murderous Mansion of Mr Uno' at its Campus in Hyderabad. The play was a satire on all the thriller plays that happen on regular basis.

The drama is directed by Dr Abhimanyu Acharya and Produced by Minu Salooja, Asst. Director of Glendale Academy. It was highly interactive and the audience had the opportunity to vote for the suspects. They were given the chance to choose the murderer in the play.

"I am very glad to be associated with the drama society. Being a part of drama society makes an individual firm and complete. He or she becomes a better orator and can spontaneously speak on any given topic without any preparation.

The students have won many debate competitions and have displayed some extraordinary communication skills. Many people who have joined theatre during their schooling days are now the toppers of universities and have achieved great success in their life", said Dr Abhimanyu Acharya, Director of the play (Professor of Eminence UGC)