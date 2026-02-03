Students showcase next-gen space & robotics innovations

MIT inaugurated the International Rover Challenge (IRC) 2026 and the International Space Drone Challenge (ISDC) 2026. The events are being organised in collaboration with the Space Robotics Society (SPROS) and have drawn participation from young innovators across India and overseas.

The inauguration marked the beginning of a global convergence of student-led teams showcasing technological innovation, scientific curiosity, and collaborative problem-solving in the fields of space robotics and aerial systems. This year’s editions feature 33 national and international rover teams and 22 drone teams, underscoring the growing global footprint of the two competitions.

Lt. Gen. (Dr.) M. D. Venkatesh, VSM (Retd.), Vice Chancellor of MAHE, presided over the ceremony as Chief Guest. Welcoming participants, he highlighted that platforms such as IRC and ISDC reflect MAHE’s philosophy of experiential learning, where classroom knowledge is translated into real-world engineering solutions.

He noted that such competitions foster perseverance, confidence, and innovation, while also contributing to technological advancement, nation-building, and economic growth.

Cdr. (Dr.) Anil Rana, Director, MIT, emphasised the vibrant culture of innovation on campus and reiterated the institute’s commitment to holistic education beyond academics. He highlighted MIT’s strong ecosystem of student engagement through 26 major project teams and over 70 technical and cultural clubs, along with experiential initiatives that build resilience and adaptability among students.

The event also acknowledged Sagar Dhaka, MIT alumnus (EEE, Class of 2019) and Founder of SPROS, for his leadership and continued association with his alma mater in promoting global student innovation in robotics and aerospace technologies.