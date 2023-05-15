Live
Summer camps aid in children’s development
Summer camp helps children develop important social, emotional and cognitive skills. It can also be a powerful tool for personal growth and development.
Summer camp is a wonderful experience providing fun and exciting opportunities for kids to learn new skills, make new friends, and develop independence. No matter whatever interests the child may have, camp helps children develop important social, emotional and cognitive skills. It can also be a powerful tool for personal growth and development. Listed below are a few benefits of summer camp for children’s growth.
Builds social skills
After yearlong academic stress, students need to bind and unwind. Summer camp is a great place for children to develop social skills. It provides an opportunity to meet new people, make friends, and learn how to interact with others positively and respectfully. They can also practice communication, teamwork, and problem-solving skills as they participate in group activities and games.
Promotes physical health
These days, most summer camps revolve around sports and wellness, promoting physical activities. Outdoor activities help children to stay active. With activities such as swimming, skating, and sports, children can develop their physical fitness and help them learn the importance of a healthy lifestyle. They can also learn new skills and build confidence by getting varied exposure.
Boosts ceativity
For the creative sparks, summer camp provides ample opportunities for children to take up art, crafts, drama, and music. The Do-It-Yourself sessions nurture creativity among these learners. This helps the children develop their artistic skills.
Builds resilience
An important aspect of life skills is resilience. During the camp, children will have to face challenges and setbacks while learning certain tasks or interacting with the peer group. The support from their peers and camp teachers will help them persevere and overcome obstacles. This can help build resilience and prepare children for future challenges.
Provides a break from screen-time
Children need to be given a much-needed break from screens. They should be kept away from their devices and taught to spend time outdoors, engage in physical activities, and socialise with others. Involving actively and engaging themselves in a new set of learning and exploring new things can help improve mental health and well-being, reduce stress and anxiety, and promote better sleep habits.
Parents make it a thoughtful decision to engage students actively during summer camp as it provides many benefits for children’s growth and development. It promotes social skills, independence, physical activity, creativity, and resilience and provides a break from technology. Children can gain valuable life skills and have fun in a safe and supportive environment by attending summer camp.
(The author is a Principal, Orchids The International School, Bachupally, Hyderabad)