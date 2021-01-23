The importance of entrepreneurial skills in 2021

2020 was the year that imparted some valuable lessons to everyone all across the world. One amongst all the valuable lessons taught by 2020 is that the "Uncertainty is the only certain thing in life." To deal with the uncertainty we should all be prepared.



As we ushered into 2021, the one pertinent question being posed in front of us is whether we should enhance entrepreneurship skills or it can be a matter of choice. The answer to this question is emphatic yes.

As entrepreneurial skills that entail strategic thinking, terrific communication skills, leadership skills, crisis management skills and many others. There is no denying the fact that these crucial entrepreneurial traits should be picked up by each one of us as these skills come very handy in grappling with uncertainties of life.

Covid-19 pandemic hurled innumerable challenges for entrepreneurs especially for those who just embarked on the journey of entrepreneurship. But as the worst is behind us, we know the success mantra of all entrepreneurs in this pandemic was the up-gradation of skills. And entrepreneurship is all about upgrading your skills over time.

In 2021, to wade through the tough terrain of life we all should inculcate entrepreneurial skills irrespective of our professions and jobs. So here are specific traits of entrepreneurs that will make you equipped to take life challenges head-on.

Traffic communication skills



One of the most prominent skills for being entrepreneurs is terrific communication skills. That plays a catalytic role not only in the success of entrepreneurs but also all paves the way for the success of each one of us in almost every walk of life. A good communicator will emerge victorious in almost all walks of life.

Crisis management skills



The most important skill set that leads to the sparkling success of any entrepreneur is his acumen for crisis management. Standing firm in the face of crisis, wading through the crisis and emerging victorious are few traits associated with entrepreneurs. But this skill holds immense value in our lives when we should be ready to grapple with any untoward incident and emerge victoriously. So, it would be apt to say we all should strive to inculcate this entrepreneurial trait in 2021 when 2020 shows us that we have to hold strong in the face of crisis and any extenuating circumstances.

Upgradation of skills



One success sutra uncovered by this pandemic is that how quickly acclimatize yourself in consonance with any situation determined your success. During the covid-19 pandemic when a formidable existential crisis was posed by the pandemic the success of entrepreneurs and ventures was determined on the premise of how quickly they pivoted to new businesses. Thus entrepreneurs reoriented their business model and strategies. Thus willingness to upgrade and acclimatize to any situation befallen on you determines your success. Thus this trait should be inculcated by us in 2021. These entrepreneurial skills will let you stride on the path of success.

Optimal use of resources



Another important entrepreneurial skill that leads to success is their ability to optimally use all the resources. And that is the quality that if transpired into our personal lives will also make our personal and professional lives hassle-free and smooth. This trait can not only give entrepreneurs marvellous success but can also bring huge success for you. So irrespective of your professions try to imbibe this skill.

Ability to take risk



Entrepreneurship is the profession associated with taking risks and making the maximum out of any opportunity. But this risk-taking ability will not create rags to riches story only for the entrepreneurs rather this can be a game changer for all of us even in our personal lives. So, 2021 will be all about risk-taking abilities and thus this entrepreneurial skill will come to your rescue in your personal life too.

Thus 2020 brought lessons for us that it's not only for entrepreneurs to enhance their skills but it's equally important for each one of us to learn entrepreneurial skills to sail through all the extenuating circumstances of life. Thus go for it and upgrade your skills.

(The author is a Founder and Chairman, Saba Group and Anannke Foundation)

