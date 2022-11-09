The role of STEM learning in development of students

With the approach towards education dynamically shifting to a more practical and experiential format, STEM education is something we have been hearing about quite often. This term STEM raises many ears and seems to be exceptionally promising with its integration of Science, Technology, Engineering and Math. However, the important thing to understand here is that does the horizon of STEM stop at these subjects or does it provide more value than just being a mere scientific approach?



When we try to analyse the role of STEM learning in a child's development - what we are essentially trying to decode is the student's ability to think, adapt, ask and curate. When one tries to approach the role of STEM in its literal and traditional meaning, it does not truly lay out the holistic design thinking approach that a student requires. This brings us to the point that just adding Robotics or AI into the curriculum does not impact the overall development. Infact, institutions need to opt for a wider approach towards brainstorming together and laying out a customised curriculum that encourages students to agile into the design thinking process.

STREAMM is the new STEM

Education definitely has to be more experiential towards all subjects collectively and not just be limited to a few. This introduces us to a new approach called the STREAMM which goes over and above STEM and includes Science, Technology, Reading, Engineering, Art, Math, and Mental Health. Institutions need to innovate and personalise their curriculum in a way that caters to this ecosystem to be able to fully contribute to a student's complete development.

One of the key factors to achieve this is to brainstorm towards innovation and streamline a democratic teaching process that promotes design thinking, boosts curiosity and helps students to identify, analyse and build something new. Once institutions start adapting this scientific system into their curriculums, the effect of STREAMM thinking will start to show in the child and further help him/her develop the right skillsets for the future.

Analysing knowledge in a logical way

Back in the day when the internet was not easily accessible, books and encyclopedias were the only sources of information students could have access to. Now, however, with the internet, there is an overload of information and kids can access almost any knowledge under the sun. So, gathering information is something the students know very well. The real task here is to analyse this information correctly and understand what to take ahead with them. The incorporation of design thinking through a systematic process can thus teach the student to analyse the knowledge available in a logical way.

Boosts innovation process

Once the student has analysed information and has been involved in a systematic problem-solving session, his/her brain is now auto-tuned to innovate as per their unique perspective. Hence, one will notice each student coming up with a distinct and fresh idea that solves the problems with innovative solutions. This is what creates the real impact powered by strong design thinking and problem-solving skills with a STREAMM approach.

Widening opportunities

The personalised, hands-on and experiential STREAMM learning with its holistic approach lays the foundation for how kids develop and incorporate a systematic thinking process. It is this futuristic education that fosters their intellectual, emotional and cognitive thinking abilities and helps develop a sense of confidence in their daily lives.

(The author is the CEO & Co-Founder, STEM Metaverse)