On March 11, 1881: The statue of Ramnath Tagore was installed in the town hall of Calcutta (now Kolkata).

The establishment was attended by Ashley Eden, the governor of Burma, and on the Council of India. What made the man depicted in the statue interesting was his life, works and awards to the cause of social reform.