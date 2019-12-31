Trending :
Thiruvananthapuram: Important to inculcate scientific temper in children, says Vice President Venkaiah Naidu

Thiruvananthapuram: It was important to inculcate scientific temper in young minds and create the right ecosystem for innovation to thrive which would go a long way in the technological progress of the nation, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu said on Monday.

There was no dearth of talent in the country. The only thing required was to create the right ecosystem for innovation to thrive, he said addressing the valedictory session of the 27th National Children Science Congress here.

With the world facing the ill effects of climate change and global warming, there was need not only to find sustainable solutions, but also efforts have to be made to protect and preserve nature, Naidu said.

Pointing that science education was important for the development and growth of a nation, he said scientific temperament from young age will lay the foundation for innovative thinking.

"Science, technology and innovation, which are key drivers of economic and social development, can contribute to the sustainable and inclusive development of the country", he said.

Innovative and appropriate technologies can ensure steady improvements in living conditions and ensure rising incomes, the Vice-President added.

Naidu wanted the children to develop curiosity, knowledge, core competence, determination, perseverance and the courage to pursue their dreams for inventions and make path-breaking discoveries.

Earlier, the Vice President inaugurated the Silver Jubilee celebrations of the Satyasai Trust-Kerala at the "Sai Grammam" in nearby Thonnakkal.

