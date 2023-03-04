  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > Hans > Young Hans

Timex Sinclair ZX81 launched

Timex Sinclair ZX81 launched
x

Timex Sinclair ZX81 launched

Highlights

March 5, 1981 – The successor to the Sinclair ZX80, Britain’s most popular home computer – the Sinclair ZX81 was launched by Sinclair Research – a Timex Corporation.

March 5, 1981 – The successor to the Sinclair ZX80, Britain's most popular home computer – the Sinclair ZX81 was launched by Sinclair Research – a Timex Corporation.

The ZX81 is a home computer that was produced by Sinclair Research and manufactured in Dundee, Scotland, by Timex Corporation. It was launched in the United Kingdom as the successor to Sinclair's ZX80 and designed to be a low-cost introduction to home computing for the general public.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X