Timex Sinclair ZX81 launched

The ZX81 is a home computer that was produced by Sinclair Research and manufactured in Dundee, Scotland, by Timex Corporation. It was launched in the United Kingdom as the successor to Sinclair's ZX80 and designed to be a low-cost introduction to home computing for the general public.