Two-day national seminar concluded

The two-day national seminar on 'India's Economic Development and Self Reliance Since 1947' concluded at the University of Hyderabad on Saturday. The technical sessions with paper presentations of young researchers from different prestigious institutes. Dr Gouri shankar Hiremath from IIT Kharagpur and Dr R Chandrashekar from National Institute of Technology, Puducherry chaired the two technical sessions where total 25 research papers were presented.

Prof Naresh Kumar sharma, Dean School of Economics welcomed the dignitaries to the Validatory programme. The former dean of the School of Economics appreciated the organisers for their effort for bringing researchers from different part of the country to programme. The chief guest of the session and valedictory address was delivered by the Prof P Kanagasabapathi, Chairman, Indian Council of Social Science Research, New Delhi.

Explaining the historical evolution of Indian economy, he showed the pace of development in India is inspirational and the real potential of people in terms of entrepreneurs and skills are yet to be explored. Prof Lekha Chakraborty, Professor, NIPFP, New Delhi was the guest on the occasion and delivered the keynote address. Prof Chakraborty explained the fiscal responses to Covid-19 situation along with monetary policy positions in India. On the backdrop of current Ukraine crisis, he cautioned about the macro-economic uncertainties in India in terms of mounting inflation, trade and fiscal risks. Dr Krishna Reddy Chittedi, Coordinator of the seminar emphasised the significance of academic activities that will be productive by giving platforms for young scholars and renowned academicians to discuss and supplements policy makers in the country.