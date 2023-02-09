Two-day techno-cultural fest held

Hyderabad: Bhavan's Vivekananda College of Science, Humanities and Commerce organised the two-day techno-cultural fest in the college premises titled 'Bhavanotsav'. The fest is an amalgamation of various events conducted by different departments of the college. The annual fest of Management Department - 'Medha', Arts Department - 'Sirius' and 'Commerce Department - 'Premecirius' along with other department events were conducted in the college. This is an inter-collegiate event where students from around 50 colleges participated in the event. The chief guest of the event Indraganti Mohana Krishna addressed the students to keep themselves motivated and achieve their dreams without any drawbacks. He said that great teachers make great educational institutions.

He also said that the beauty of the educational institution lies in the multiple activities conducted in the institution. He told the students to use intelligence for the betterment of the human society. Ramesh, former chairman, Deloitte India was the guest of honour for the event. He said that the next generation is going to be even more exciting. He also said that no success come without hard-work.

The fest is attended by nearly 4000 students from various colleges across the twin cities. Competitions like mobile gaming, short films, photography, slow bike race, young manager, mandala art, model making were conducted. Students had their fun and fervour.