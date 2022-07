UGC focuses on accessible, disabled-friendly learning in guidelines

New Delhi: Creating a common learning platform that is flexible and accessible for all students, ensuring buildings and infrastructure facilities are accessible and disabled-friendly, developing bridge courses for students from disadvantaged educational backgrounds, are some of the accessibility guidelines for higher education institutions by the University Grants Commission.

The "Accessibility Guidelines and Standards for Higher Education Institutions and Universities" calls upon universities and colleges to develop effective accessible mechanisms for persons with disabilities covering every stage -- from admissions to completion of courses.

"They must ensure that all buildings and infrastructure facilities are accessible and disabled-friendly for all; develop bridge courses for those students who may come from disadvantaged educational backgrounds, and provide socio-emotional and academic support for all such students through suitable counselling and mentoring programs," the guidelines read.

"Higher education environments must facilitate that all students who experience disability have the right to access and participate in education, the ability to learn, and the right to exercise their voice, choice, and control in managing their own educational experiences," it added. The guidelines, issued by the University Grants Commission (UGC), are in tune with the recommendations made in the new National Education Policy (NEP), 2020 that students from socio-economically disadvantaged groups, including persons with disabilities, need support to make an effective transition to higher education.

"It must be ensured to remove any barrier that stops, impedes, prevents or causes difficulty for an individual to fully participate in all aspects of higher education," said the 126-page report containing the guidelines.