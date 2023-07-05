Live
- RJD leader falls off buffalo while celebrating party formation day in Bihar
- Ajit Pawar approaches Election Commissio to stake claim over NCP
- New blood test to predict preeclampsia earlier in pregnant woman
- Every Friday observed as women Dignity Day
- Lawyer Clash Leads To Gunfire At Delhi's Tis Hazari Court: Investigation Underway
- Transfer of officers in Energy Department for Rs 10 crore, alleges HD Kumaraswamy
- Shiv Khera Joins Hands with IIM Nagpur to Deliver Cutting-Edge Executive Development Programmes
- Will abide by party decision, says Kishan Reddy
- WhatsApp working on group suggestions feature for communities
- Weather update: AP to receive moderate rains in for next three days
UoH and DRILS to collaborate for academic and research activities
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) signed an MoU for joint academic and research activities for a...
The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) signed an MoU for joint academic and research activities for a period of ten years. The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH and GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. & Chairman, DRILS Board, in the presence of Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH; Prof N Siva Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences (SLS); Prof Samrat L Sabat, Director, Research & Development Cell; Prof Sharmistha Banerjee, Department of Biochemistry, SLS, UoH; Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director, DRILS and GVSS Burchiprasad, Head, Finance & Accounts, DRILS.
Under this MoU, DRILS and UoH will promote joint academic research projects and joint PhD programmes in addition to collaborative academic and research activities. The DRILS will also support Skill Development for the university students and researchers in the area of advanced pharmaceutical technology. Prof. Sharmistha Banerjee is the Coordinator from UoH side and Dr Srinivas Oruganti from DRILS side.