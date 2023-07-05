UoH and DRILS to collaborate for academic and research activities

The University of Hyderabad (UoH) and Dr Reddy’s Institute of Life Sciences (DRILS) signed an MoU for joint academic and research activities for a period of ten years. The MoU was signed by Dr Devesh Nigam, Registrar, UoH and GV Prasad, Co-Chairman & Managing Director, Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd. & Chairman, DRILS Board, in the presence of Prof BJ Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH; Prof N Siva Kumar, Dean, School of Life Sciences (SLS); Prof Samrat L Sabat, Director, Research & Development Cell; Prof Sharmistha Banerjee, Department of Biochemistry, SLS, UoH; Dr Srinivas Oruganti, Director, DRILS and GVSS Burchiprasad, Head, Finance & Accounts, DRILS.



Under this MoU, DRILS and UoH will promote joint academic research projects and joint PhD programmes in addition to collaborative academic and research activities. The DRILS will also support Skill Development for the university students and researchers in the area of advanced pharmaceutical technology. Prof. Sharmistha Banerjee is the Coordinator from UoH side and Dr Srinivas Oruganti from DRILS side.