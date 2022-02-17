  • Menu
UoH faculty joins Geodesy and Geodynamics

Highlights

Prof V Chakravarthi, Centre for Earth, Ocean, and Atmospheric Sciences, University of Hyderabad (UoH) has been invited to join the Editorial Board of ‘’Geodesy and Geodynamics’’, an International Journal jointly operated by the Institute of Seismology, China Earthquake Administration, Science Press, and six other international agencies.

Chakravarthi has made outstanding contributions in both theoretical and experimental geophysical research, which have received international recognition in the form of US patent and research publications in leading International Journals. His innovative algorithms have found significant application in both resource exploration and geodynamic applications.

He was a recipient of the National Mineral Award, Gold Medal of the Indian Geophysical Union, and CSIR Young Scientist Award. Presently he is an EC member of the Telangana Academy of Sciences.

