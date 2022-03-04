UoH faculty nominated as Scientists Shaping Today's India

The Department of Science and Technology, Ministry of Science and Technology (MoS&T), Government of India celebrating its 50 years (1971-2022) has nominated Prof Surajit Dhara, Professor in the School of Physics and Prof Niyaz Ahmed, Professor in the Department of Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, School of Life Sciences, at the University of Hyderabad (UoH), as Scientists Shaping Today's India under the age of 50 years.

Dr Jitendra Singh, Minister of State of the Ministry of Science & Technology, Govt. of India said, "The publication 75 under 50 Scientists Shaping Today's India recognises the talent and achievement of 75 men and women under the age of 50 shaping today's India".

"The Scientists profiled in this compendium play an important part in the life of a nation that has celebrated 75 years of Independence and played a nodal role in promoting and nurturing Science and Technology activities in the country since 1971", he added. Prof B J Rao, Vice Chancellor, UoH said, "I am thrilled to see our faculty Prof Niyaz Ahmed and Prof Surajit Dhara featured in this prestigious group of scientists and this will be a source of inspiration to the young faculty and researchers at the university".

"I am hopeful that we as an Institution of Eminence will continue to contribute to the growth and development of Science and Technology activities in India", he added.