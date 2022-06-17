UoH scholar selected as Young Leader
Gujjeti Anudeep, research scholar, Department of Political Science, School of Social Sciences, working under the supervision of Dr Shaji S, is selected as a Young Leader in the spring 2022 cohort of the Pacific Forum Young Leaders Programme. Anudeep is carrying out his doctoral research on India Japan Relations in the Post-cold war period. For this, he is examining India-Japan relations through a Neo-classical realist framework.
Pacific Forum is a foreign policy research institute based in Honolulu, Hawaii. As part of this program, Anudeep will get an opportunity to network with like-minded scholars and analysts. This position would also allow him to observe the foreign policy-making process and elicit my opinion within the elite circles of policy specialists.
Apart from this, he will have access to 15-20 conferences and events that Pacific Forum organises every year. As a young leader, Anudeep would also get an opportunity to collaborate with peers / senior experts to publish his research in outlets including the Southeast Asia Globe, Pacific Forum's PacNet, Issues & Insights, and Young Leaders Blog.
Pacific Forum selects Young Leaders based on their potential to contribute substantively to a given discussion and their demonstrated ability to serve as an ambassador for themselves, the program, and Pacific Forum.