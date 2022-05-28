Virtual mega career counseling tomorrow

Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will organise a Virtual Mega Career Counselling session on Sunday, May 29 between 10 am and 1 pm.

The keynote speaker and guest of honour will be Dr CA Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group of Companies. The other dignitaries will be CA Nihar Jambusaria, Past President, ICAI as Chief Guest and CA Purushottam Khandelwal, Vice Chairman of the Career Counselling Committee of ICAI and CA Murtuza Kachwala, Chairman of WIRC of ICAI

Interested candidates can fill the form https://forms.gle/LJDyQPFgKKn6auDc8 to get registered or write to [email protected]