In today's digital age, career opportunities for Chartered Accountants have become endless. Also, with data and digitalisation penetrating every sphere of life, tech is well integrated with today's CA education, echoed experts at the Virtual Mega Career Counselling session organised by the Western India Regional Council (WIRC) of The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) recently. More than 2,500 CA aspirants attended the session.

"Technology has become a critical aspect of the regulatory compliance process today. ICAI's committee of education and training has ensured that tech is well integrated with the syllabus so that a CA student learns every aspect of technology on the course and is able to implement it during his practice," said CA Nihar Jambusaria, Past President, ICAI, who was the Chief Guest at the session.

"A few decades ago, the role of a Chartered Accountant was limited to audit and taxation. However, in today's digital age it has expanded to new frontiers including the roles of a CFO or a CEO incorporates, as consultants, as partners in CA & Consulting firms, IT & tax auditing, GST, Capital Markets, Training as Evaluators, Financial Reporting, Cost Accounting, as Liquidators, Corporate Financing & Fund Raising, Budgeting, Forecasting, Share Valuation, Company Law Advisory, International Taxation, Wealth Management, Non-Financial Reporting and many more", said CA (Dr) Niranjan Hiranandani, Co-founder and Managing Director, Hiranandani Group of Companies

"India being the start-up capital of the world, there are a lot of opportunities for CAs to guide a start-up on compliance and business formation. Many CAs are becoming start-up entrepreneurs themselves. There is a great opportunity for a CA to identify the technological gaps in a start-up and fill it, and make it valuable," he adds

He further adds, "To become a true professional, a CA graduate should strive to keep his knowledge up to date, especially the technological needs that his profession demands, without which he would become outdated. A few decades ago, a CA had to depend on printed materials, and circulars to keep his knowledge updated. However, today with Internet availability, this task has become easy. Learning should be a habit, but critically, the information imbibed should be applied in his professional life," "Chartered Accountancy is the most respected profession globally. In 1949, the accounting profession was Constituted under the Act of Parliament, before the constitution of India came into existence in 1950. The message was clear, the revenue and finances of the country had to be safely and successfully managed, without any leakage, safeguarding every individual of the country."

said CA Murtuza Onali Kachwala, Chairman, WIRC of ICAI