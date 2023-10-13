Young Indian athletes leaving significant mark in world of sports

India has witnessed a surge of young, talented athletes who are making waves on the global sports stage. These promising sports stars have not only broken records but have also captured the hearts of millions with their dedication and passion. Here are three famous young Indian athletes who are leaving a significant mark in the world of sports.

Neeraj Chopra (Javelin Throw)

Neeraj Chopra, the 25-year-old javelin throw sensation, became a household name in India after his historic gold medal win at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics. Neeraj’s incredible throw of 87.58 meters not only secured India’s first-ever gold in athletics at the Olympics but also broke the national record. His interest began at the tender age of 13, after he was teased for being overweight by fellow children and enrolled a gymnasium where he first saw javelin throwers, sparking a lifelong passion and creating a role model for athletes worldwide

Hima Das (Sprint)

Hima Das, known as the “Dhing Express,” is a 23-year-old sprinter who hails from Assam. She made history by becoming the first Indian woman to win a gold medal in a global track event at the IAAF World U20 Championships in 2018. Her story is one of sheer determination and resilience. Coming from a modest background in Assam, she used to run barefoot on muddy fields. Hima’s rapid rise showcased the potential of young athletes from remote parts of India and drew attention to the need for better infrastructure and support for grassroots sports.

P V Sindhu (Badminton)

Pusarla Venkata Sindhu, commonly known as P.V. Sindhu, is a 28-year-old badminton player who has left an indelible mark in the world of sports. She made history by winning a silver medal at the 2016 Rio Olympics, becoming the youngest Indian to achieve this feat. Sindhu’s relentless pursuit of excellence, consistency in performances, and her recent gold medal win at the 2019 World Championships have made her one of the most celebrated athletes in India.

These young Indian athletes have not only brought glory to the nation but have also become symbols of inspiration for aspiring sports stars. Their stories of dedication, perseverance, and passion for their respective sports serve as a reminder that age is no barrier to achieving greatness in the world of athletics. As they continue to break records and set new milestones, their journey is a testament to the potential of Indian sports on the global stage.