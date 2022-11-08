Fertility treatment does not just mean IVF

The long term vision of various couples is to start their family and plan a baby. Conceiving naturally is the first step in this process. However, there are cases when couples face challenges in the natural process. In this scenario, they look up to the advice of medical professionals. The fertility experts then recommend various fertility treatment options.



Infertility: A major medical condition

Usually, when the couples are trying for more than a year and are unable to conceive, this condition is termed as infertility. The reasons for this could be varied – the woman could have irregular menses, hormonal imbalances, or cysts in their ovary, and the man could have low sperm count, azoospermia, etc. Age and lifestyle along with medical history also play a major role in affecting one's fertility.

IVF: The go-to fertility treatment



The mere mention of infertility and IVF is considered to be the ideal resort. In Vitro Fertilization is the process when an egg is combined with a sperm in a culture medium in a lab. It is one widely used Assisted Reproductive Technology (ART) technique. IVF is one of the most popular methods of planned parenthood wherein a combination of both medicines and surgical procedures are used to ensure fertilization in the lab.

Fertility treatments beyond IVF

Fertility treatment is a medical treatment that increases the chances of pregnancy. It is needed when the couples are unable to conceive and are suffering from infertility. However, there are options available beyond IVF that can garner equally successful results.

It becomes imperative that even after trying for a year or more, you seek assistance from a professional. The doctors will suggest feasible treatment options post analyzing your family history and the results of the tests that were conducted by them.

Surgical methods



Surgery of the reproductive parts would be needed to repair certain parts or organs that would be obstructing the pregnancy. For instance, you may need surgery on your Fallopian Tubes to remove blockages and help the eggs travel from the ovaries to the uterus. In the case of males, varicocele, the process of removing the enlarged veins in the scrotum could help restore proper blood flow to the reproductive organs thereby increasing sperm and testosterone production.

Ovulation induction



Ovulation Induction is another viable treatment method. In this technique, medicines are used to induce ovulation. They could be given in the oral form or may be injected into the woman's body. The medicines that are given consist of clomiphene citrate and gonadotropins. It is advised that you have sex a few days before and the day you ovulate. The more will be the frequency of sex during this time, the greater will be the chances of conception. However, there could be a few side effects of the medicines that the couples should be cautious of. These include mood swings, bloating, hot flashes, sore breasts, etc.

Intrauterine insemination



In certain cases, doctors also recommend intrauterine insemination (IUI) along with COH. In this method, a large number of sperm of your partner are placed inside the uterus of the female when she is ovulating. The sperms do not have to travel via the vagina and cervix into the uterus. IUI is an advantageous solution in cases when the male partner is dealing with the issue of low sperm count.

Intracytoplasmic sperm injection



Intracytoplasmic Sperm Injection known as ICSI is another ART procedure. It is similar to IVF wherein a single sperm is injected into a mature egg. In situations when male factor (low sperm count) is the major cause of infertility, this procedure can be considered.

Summing up!



Today, the medical industry has advanced significantly. Even if the natural method is not able to ensure pregnancy, various treatment options are available even beyond IVF. However, you should be well aware of the various complications associated with fertility treatment as well. For instance, there could be multiple pregnancies, premature birth. Even the experts convey the same to the couple while stating the treatment option that could be opted for keeping into consideration the couple's case and medical history.

Infertility is a medical condition that can impact the couple emotionally, physically, as well as financially. There are various treatment options available beyond IVF that can help them experience the joy of parenthood. The fertility clinics with their expert team will offer guidance in the best possible manner so that couples can plan a family and have a baby.

(The author is Senior Consultant - Reproductive Medicine, Milann Fertility & Birthing Hospital, JP Nagar, Bangalore)