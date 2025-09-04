This Thursday Kennedy has the opportunity to appear before an Senate committee to explain his track record during his time in the Trump administration. Members of both parties have prepared challenging questions, specifically about the way he approached vaccines and whether he lied to them during the confirmation process.

US Senate live updates:

In January the month of January, when Kennedy made an appearance before members of the Senate Finance Committee, he repeatedly assured the committee that he would never take any decision as H.H.S. secretary that would discourage Americans from getting vaccinations. Since then his actions have revealed an entirely different story. He has appointed anti-vaccine skeptics to important post, and limiting access to vaccines Covid-19 as well as cancelling research contracts and offering only a hint of support for measles vaccine.

Kennedy who was for years one of the nation's most prominent vaccine scrutiny Senate tried to gain Senate approval by insisting verbally and in writing -- that Kennedy would not support actions that undermine confidence in vaccines. However, in his first seven months in office, he's shut down panels, limited Kennedy vaccine stance programs as well as reduced hundreds of millions in research funding for mRNA and has even fired the current CDC director due to disagreements over vaccine policy debate.

Kennedy Senate hearing is attempting to change the structure of the structure of the CDC's Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices an influential group who decides what vaccines should be advised and when. Insurance organizations and government programs depend on its advice. While he promised lawmakers that he would keep the panel as it was, Kennedy dismissed all 17 members in June. He claimed -- without any evidence of conflicts of conflicts of interest. Afterward the panel was reconstituted, Kennedy changed them to new members, many of whom have expressed reservations about vaccines.

The critics say that the new changes could weaken confidence within the CDC at a time that the trust of people with health facilities is a bit shaky.