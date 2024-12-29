Astrology Horoscope Today: Predictions for December 29, 2024

Aries

Get ready to shine, Aries! Today's forecast promises a promotion or exciting news. Keep your temper in check, as it might spark unnecessary issues. Your children might ask for a new treat, and as a parent, you should avoid disagreements!







Taurus

Taurus, it's time to tie up loose ends and feel a sense of accomplishment!! You will complete outstanding tasks today. Investing in new wheels or purchasing a dream property is favoured by your stars. A surprise guest might drop by, and career changers, this is your green light! Stay clever and focused on family matters.







Gemini

Gemini, beware of gossipmongers! Keep personal secrets locked away, and consider partnering up for business. A blast from the past might reunite with you but be prepared for a fatherly lecture. Your kiddos might share the exciting news!





Cancer

Cancer, today's mixed bag, brings health concerns due to the weather. Long-term plans gain momentum, and a romantic picnic awaits! However, mom's health may require some attention, and business profits might not be up to the mark.





Leo

Hey Leo individuals, do not engage in debates today. After all, family drama tends to test patience levels. Students get set, concentrate on their studies, and achieve the best scores!





Virgo

Virgo, today is looking exceptionally favourable for your finances! Expect a big monetary boost, but avoid meddling in others' affairs. New opportunities are ahead, so drive safely! Develop a family strategy, and bosses should be mindful of anger issues when talking to employers!





Libra

Libra, ready for a career switch? Today's a great day to leap. Disputes will dissolve, and happiness will abound. Plan a spiritual journey, but tackle work challenges head-on. Siblings may seek your counsel!





Scorpio

Scorpio, prioritise self-care! Health takes a hit, so think before acting. Business changes brew and friends might nudge you toward politics. Plan a fun outing with kiddos, and temperamental tendencies might resurface.





Sagittarius

Sagittarius, prepare for some turbulent times today! Family issues require your immediate attention, and you must be careful with your words. Think before you speak, as impulsive comments could increase conflicts. Avoid hasty decisions for today. Staying grounded will help you navigate these challenges effectively.





Capricorn

Capricorn, teamwork will complete the dream work today. Heal relationship issues and heed your mother's good advice. Beware of strangers bearing gifts, as they may have ulterior motives. Keep an eye out for potential opportunities, such as business trips or inheritance property that might be around the corner!





Aquarius

Aquarius, career success beckons! Responsibilities increase, but you'll ace challenges. Pending payments will arrive, and social sector workers might receive a special post. Public support will grow, but avoid borrowing!





Pisces

Pisces, take care of your health. You have some paperwork to finish today, and arguments might need help. Be careful with your money, and listen to your gut feelings. Drive safely, and intelligence will be your superpower today!