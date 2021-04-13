Nitish Kumar Horoscope 2021 - date of birth 1st March 1951, time 01.05 pm, place of birth-Patna

Nitish Kumar Horoscope 2021: Star Jyeshta 1st charan, ascendant Gemini, moon sign Scorpio. Lagna lord mercury occupied in 9th house along with Sun, Jupiter and Rahu. Hence, the native's lagna will be very strong. Due to this reason, the native will have courage, determination and longevity.



From 23.01.2012 to 23.01.2030, native will run Rahu major period. Here, Rahu occupied in 9th house along with lagna lord Mercury, Jupiter and Sun. During this Rahu period, native has got excellent developments. Twice, he became the CM for Bihar.

From 05.01.2020 to 23.07.2023 – the native will run Rahu major period by Mercury sub period. During this period, native will get excellent developments. He will get good co-operation from BJP. State's financial position will be sound. The government will control law and order excellently.

From 23.07.2022 to 11.08.2023 – native will run Rahu major period by Ketu sub period. From moon sign, 17th Jan 2023 to 30th Aug 2025, the native will run ardhashtama shani. During this period, native will get critical health problems and he will get difference of opinion with the BJP. BJP will withdraw its support.

Hence, mid term elections are indicated in Bihar State.