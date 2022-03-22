10 Must See Tourist Places in Karnataka

Are you a passionate traveler planning for a trip to Karnataka? Thinking about which places would help you fulfil your dreams of exploring scenic places in the state? This is for you if you are planning a trip to Karnataka.

Bangalore:

Bangalore, also called Electronic City, is an excellent spot for shopping, history, culture and local food. It is best to visit the place during the summers.















Hampi:

Hampi was once the capital of the great Vijayanagara empire. It is famous for its heritage sites which have almost 500 historical places.

You can watch Monkey Temple, Archeological Museum, Virupaksha Temple, and Riverside Ruins.













Badami, Aihole, and Pattadakal :

Badami, Aihole, and Pattadakal are famous for the red stone architecture, culture, and heritage of Karnataka.

These three places are famous for Badami Fort, Lad Khan Temple, Archeological Temple, Virupaksha, Papanatha Temple, and Galaganatha Shrine.













Kabini:

It is another famous attraction along the bank of the river Kabini. You can enjoy boating, explore coffee and tea plantations, and explore nature.













Jog Falls:

It is famous for stunning and the second highest waterfalls in the country. You can also visit the nearby temples.













Mangalore:

Mangalore is famous for beaches, temples, seafood, and other attractions. Don't miss the seafood available there.













Karwar:

Karwar is famous for beaches, temples, and forts. It is also known for excellent seafood.













Gokarna:

Gokarna is well-known for Mahabaleswar and other temples. It is famous for sunset at OM beach. Don't miss trying water sports like boat rides, snorkelling, and parasailing here.













Dandeli:

It is famous for its nature and adventure. It includes adventure sports, night camps, nature walks, boating, and angling in Kali River.













Coorg:

Coorg is one of the most beautiful hill stations in the state. It is famous for coffee estates, Dubare Elephant Camp, and Nagarhole National Park















