100+ riders join the cause at ‘Wheels of Hope – A Ride for Breast Health’

Bengaluru: Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru Cluster successfully hosted “Wheels of Hope: A Ride for Breast Health,” a spirited motorcycle rally dedicated to raising awareness about breast cancer and the life-saving power of early detection. Held on Sunday, from the Richmond Road facility in association with Biker Throttle, the event saw an enthusiastic turnout of over 100 bikers, healthcare professionals, survivors, and community members united for a common cause.

This breast cancer awareness ride is a new initiative from Gleneagles Hospital Richmond Road, aligning with the Bengaluru Cluster’s longstanding tradition of community engagement. Each October, the cluster organises a 5K Breast Cancer Awareness Run, a hallmark event promoting early detection. With the addition of the Richmond Road unit’s involvement, the hospital aims to extend its outreach and strengthen its community connect throughout the year.

Dr Rajeev Vijayakumar, Senior Consultant – Medical Oncologist, Hemato-Oncologist and BMT Physician, emphasised the importance of proactive screening and timely treatment. Breast cancer remains one of the most treatable forms of cancer when detected early. Through community events like this, we aim to demystify cancer care and empower women to take charge of their breast health. Education, regular screening, and early intervention can make all the difference.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr M C Uthappa, Senior Consultant – Interventional Radiology, Gleneagles Hospitals, highlighted the clinical significance of early diagnosis: Awareness is the first intervention. With continuous advancements in imaging and interventional radiology, early detection of breast cancer is now more precise and accessible than ever before. Events like this rally help us bridge the gap between technology and public awareness. The “Wheels of Hope” initiative was spearheaded by the dedicated leadership team at Gleneagles Hospital Richmond Road, Bengaluru. Lakshmi Kamal, Unit Head, Venkatesh Vikram, Medical Superintendent, and Shoiab-UR-Rehman, Head of Sales and Marketing, played a pivotal role in conceptualising and organising the event. Their collective efforts ensured seamless coordination, wide community outreach, and meaningful engagement, further strengthening the hospital’s commitment to preventive healthcare and public awareness. Dr Jatinder Arora, Cluster COO, Gleneagles Hospitals Bengaluru, added: The overwhelming participation in this rally is a testament to the community’s growing awareness and our collective responsibility in the fight against breast cancer. As a cluster, both Gleneagles BGS Hospital in Kengeri and Gleneagles Hospital Richmond Road have consistently championed preventive healthcare through education, early screening, and outreach. While our annual 5K Breast Cancer Run every October has inspired thousands, the addition of this high-impact rally at our Richmond Road unit allows us to deepen our connect with the urban community, especially younger, mobile populations. At Gleneagles Hospitals, we don’t just treat illness—we work tirelessly to keep communities healthy and informed. ‘Wheels of Hope’ is not just a ride—it’s a symbol of momentum, awareness, and commitment to women’s health.