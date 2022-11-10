108 ft Statue Of Kempegowda Is The "First And Tallest Bronze Statue Of A Founder Of City"

According to the "World Book of Records," the 108-foot statue of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will unveil on Friday is the "first and highest bronze statue of a founder of a city." Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai tweeted about the record on Wednesday.

Through the tweet, he expressed that they take great pride in the fact that the Statue of Prosperity, according to the World Book of Records, is the first and tallest bronze statue of a city founder. It is a fitting tribute to Kempegowda, the founder of Bengaluru. Standing 108 feet tall, it represents his idea of a Global City.

It was constructed to honour Kempegowda, the city's founder, for his contributions to Bengaluru's expansion and is known as the "Statue of Prosperity." The 220-ton statue has been erected at this location's Kempegowda International Airport. Its sword weighs four tonnes.

Along with the statue, the project includes a heritage theme park on 23 acres that is dedicated to the 16th-century chieftain; the combined cost to the government is estimated to be 84 crore.



However, Bengaluru was established in 1537 by Kempegowda, a feudatory king under the former Vijayanagara Empire. In particular, the Vokkaliga community, which is prominent in Old Mysuru and other areas of southern Karnataka, holds him in high regard. The statue was created by renowned sculptor and Padma Bhushan honoree Ram Vanji Sutar. Both the "Statue of Unity" in Gujarat and the Mahatma Gandhi statue in Bengaluru's Vidhana Soudha were constructed by Sutar.