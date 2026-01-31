12 days of menstrual leave for women employees

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Education Department has issued a circular on Thursday ordering granting of provision of menstrual leave facility for women government employees in the state.

The order in this regard has been issued by the Commissioner of the School Education Department, Vikas Suralkar. It may be noted that the Karnataka government issued a November 2025 order mandating 12 days of paid menstrual leave annually (1 day/month) for women in both government and private sectors, covering ages 18-52, applicable across various establishments under different labour laws.

The order by the Education department stated, “To enhance the efficiency and performance of women employees working in various departments of the state, and to boost their morale, the provisions for availing one day of paid leave per month during the menstrual cycle—amounting to a total of 12 days of paid leave annually—shall be as proposed in Reference (2) and as specified in the Government Order dated Nov 12, 2025.” The order has also mentioned conditions.