13 airlines to repatriate Indians to Bengaluru from overseas

Bengaluru: Thirteen airlines will connect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations as part of the latest air bubble, Vande Bharat Mission and repatriation programmes to bring back Indians stuck in foreign countries because of Coronavirus pandemic, an official said on Tuesday.

"International repatriation flights, as well as Government of India's Vande Bharat Mission and air bubble programmes, have enabled Kempegowda International Airport Bengaluru (KIAB) to connect Bengaluru to 14 international destinations," told an airport official to IANS.

As many as 13 airlines, domestic as well as international, will operate in these sectors from the city airport.

The destinations connected directly from Bengaluru include Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Amsterdam, Doha, Frankfurt, Kuwait, Kuala Lumpur, London, Muscat, Narita, Paris, Riyadh and Singapore.

The Central government is repatriating thousands of Indians stuck in various countries because of the Coronavirus pandemic and earlier lockdowns through Vande Bharat flights.

These repatriation flights are bringing back Indians to multiple Indian cities.