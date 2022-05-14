15 days on run, acid attacker traced to ashrama in Tamil Nadu

Bengaluru: Nagesh, nicknamed Acid Naga, has been apprehended by the Kamakshipalya cops of Bengaluru city police commissionerate at Thiruvannamalai in Tamil Nadu. After throwing acid on a woman on 28 April for spurning his proposal, he escaped and proved a hard nut to crack for police. He was found taking shelter in Ramanashrama where he convinced people that he was an ascetic moving from place to place in search of truth and peace.

The police picking up strings of his past, found that he was a a 'religious' man and would take refuge in some religious place. After two weeks of research they found that he was hiding in Ramanashrama in Thiruvannamalai. The police team in the guise of devotees went to the ashram and found the accused. One of the constables first jumped on him and pinned him to the ground and after that, the entire team surrounded him and arrested him. Acid Nagesh could not take the rejection of his amorous advances by the victim. After several attempts, he threw an entire bottle of acid on her and fled. The victim has recovered from burns after spending 16 days in the ICU of a hospital. She was reportedly shifted to the burns ward at the hospital. The name of the hospital and that of the victim have been withheld for privacy reasons. Doctors attending to her have expressed satisfaction over her recovery.