1500 Special Buses Announced In Karnataka For Deepavali

1,500 specialised buses have been announced by the Karnataka government to assist passengers with transportation during the upcoming Deepavali festival. An announcement on the schedule for these extra buses would be made soon by the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC). The Kempegowda Bus Station (KBS) in Bengaluru will serve as the sole operating location for these buses.

In addition to these, buses will run from KBS to Tirupathi, Hyderabad, and other locations in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, including Vijayawada. There will be specific buses running to that town from the Mysuru Road Bus Station (MRBS).

The Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) bus terminal in the city's Shantinagar neighbourhood will serve locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. These will travel to many locations in Tamil Nadu and Kerala, including Madurai, Kumbakonam, Chennai, Coimbatore, Trichy, Palakkad, Thrissur, Ernakulam, and Calicut.

In the meantime, special services will run from October 21 to October 30 as KSRTC anticipates an increase in passenger loads, particularly to and from Bengaluru, as people observe Naraka Chaturdasi on October 24 and Balipadyami on October 26. The dates for these will also be released soon.