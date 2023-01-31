1,700 more CISF personnel for airport security

Bengaluru: The central government has agreed to deploy an additional 1,700 CISF soldiers in the backdrop of the expansion of the runway at the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore.

These soldiers of the Central Industrial Security Force will help in the suppression of acts of terrorism, security and other work. A total of 3,500 paramilitary personnel including male and female personnel are already working at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport.

Airport officials have informed the media that now an additional 1,700 soldiers will be added and the total number of security personnel will be 5,200. The Airport Authority had requested the Home Department of the Central Government that the 3,500 CISF personnel currently working are not available in view of the fact that Terminal-2 of the Kempegowda International Airport in Bangalore is also operational. In this background, the central government has sanctioned additional human resources of 1,700 soldiers, the senior security officials of the airport have informed a news agency.

In the wake of the inauguration of the newly constructed Terminal-2 at Bangalore's Kempegowda International Airport, security and intelligence agencies have reviewed the security of the airport.