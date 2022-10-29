1,706 active Covid cases detected in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: The mask rule is still in force in the state, especially in Bengaluru city, despite the fact that the cases of Covid-19 have not reduced completely. There is still a mandatory mask rule in hospitals and public places including Namma Metro. Bengaluru currently has 1,687 active cases of Covid infection. More than 50 people are confirmed Covid positive every day. When it is compared to the metro cities of Chennai, Mumbai and Delhi, Bengaluru has the highest number of active Covid cases.

In the meantime, a new Omicron sub-transformed strain called Omicron BQ1 has been reported in the neighbouring district of Maharashtra, and it has been advised to follow certain instructions when the public gathers in large groups during Diwali and the upcoming Kannada Rajyotsava celebrations.

The state health department has released the last twenty-four hours statistics, on October 27, a total of 173 new Covid cases were confirmed in the state, with 1706 active cases across the state. 271 people have been discharged from the hospital. Out of these, 57 cases were reported in Bangalore, 3 cases in Bellary, 12 in Dharwad, 2 in Mysore, Udupi, Shimoga, 1 case each in Kalaburagi, Kolar, Mandya and Davangere. The total number of infected till now is 40,68,193 and the number of deaths is 40254 people who have succumbed to Covid.

According to the Ministry of Health, 830 new cases of Covid-19 have been confirmed across the country and 16 people have died. The number of infected has increased to 4,46,45,768. The death toll has risen to 5,28,981. There are 3,629 active cases in Kerala, 2736 in Tamil Nadu, 1703 in Karnataka and 2496 in Maharashtra.