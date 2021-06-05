1,784 cases of black fungus reported in Karnataka: K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: As many as 1,784 cases of black fungus have been reported in the State and 62 have recovered. Sufficient medicines have been allocated to the State to tackle the disease, according to Health and Medical Education Minister Dr K. Sudhakar.



Speaking to media on Saturday, Sudhakar said about 1,564 people are being treated for black fungus in the State. About 2-3 weeks of treatment is necessary and it takes about 5-6 weeks for complete recovery. Sixty-two people have recovered and 111 have lost their lives due to black fungus, the minister said and added 9,750 vials of Amphotericin B drug used in the treatment of black fungus have been allocated to Karnataka by the Centre. Out of them, 8,860 were received yesterday. "So far we have received 18,650 vials. 8,860 vials have been used by government hospitals and 9,740 vials have been provided to private hospitals."

According to reports, about 70-75 lakh people will be provided vaccines in this month. "By the end of June about 2.25 crore people would have received at least one dose of vaccine in our State. Everyone will be vaccinated soon," the minister further said.

"Carw centres are being set up in hospitals to ensure monitoring of post-Covid complications and treatment. Doctors are also being trained in treatment of post-Covid complications. Not everyone who recovered from Covid will have complications. Only those who are administered high dosage of steroids and underwent prolonged ICU treatment may face complications. But all these can be treated and cured," Sudhakar assured.

Minister claims that the second wave may subside in the state by the end of June. "Although the hepatitis-b vaccine was found in 1982, it was introduced in India only in 2002. So it took 20 years for India to get hepatitis-b vaccine. But we got a home grown vaccine within one year for Covid. If opposition parties still politicise vaccination, people will teach them a lesson, he said.