Live
- Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Boeing Issues Support Statement Following Air India Flight 171 Crash
- Indian Government Mourns Air India Crash Victims As Rescue Operations Continue
- Air India Plane Crash: All You Need to Know About the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner
- Pilot gave Mayday call to Ahmedabad ATC before crash
- Boeing shares plunge over 6 pc in pre-market trade after Ahmedabad plane crash
- Air India plane crash: Control rooms set up in Ahmedabad, New Delhi
- Air India Flight 171 Crash: Gautam Adani, Priyanka Gandhi, Rajnath Singh and Others Express Condolences
- Amit Shah Reacts to Air India Flight AI171 Crash in Ahmedabad
- Breaking: Flight AI171 Crashes After Takeoff; Air India Chairman Expresses Deep Sorrow
19 bars, restaurants found engaging in ‘unlawful’ activities: Police
Bengaluru: In a late-night special operation conducted by the Bengaluru Police, 19 bars and restuarants were found violating COPTA regulations and...
Bengaluru: In a late-night special operation conducted by the Bengaluru Police, 19 bars and restuarants were found violating COPTA regulations and illegally employing female servers and engaging in “unlawful” activities, officials said on Friday. The raids were carried out on Thursday night after Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, received credible information that several bars and restaurants in the West zone of the city were illegally employing female servers and engaging in unlawful activities, they said.
Based on the information, 11 special police teams were formed in the West zone.
A special raid was conducted on bars and restaurants falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar Police Stations, police said.