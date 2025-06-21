19 bars, restaurants found engaging in ‘unlawful’ activities: Police

Bengaluru: In a late-night special operation conducted by the Bengaluru Police, 19 bars and restuarants were found violating COPTA regulations and illegally employing female servers and engaging in “unlawful” activities, officials said on Friday. The raids were carried out on Thursday night after Bengaluru Police Commissioner, Seemanth Kumar Singh, received credible information that several bars and restaurants in the West zone of the city were illegally employing female servers and engaging in unlawful activities, they said.

Based on the information, 11 special police teams were formed in the West zone.

A special raid was conducted on bars and restaurants falling under the jurisdictions of Upparpet, Cottonpet, Kalasipalya, Cubbon Park and Ashoknagar Police Stations, police said.