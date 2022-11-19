2 lakh crore investment likely in Karnataka coast: Bommai

Mangaluru: In his visit to the coastal city of Mangaluru, Chief Minister of Karnataka Basavaraj Bommai announced that the port city will play a greater economic role in the future. Bommai then went on to visit the city, unveiled a statue of historical importance and addressed some burning topics in the state.

Bommai told reporters after landing at the Mangaluru International Airport on Saturday that the state's coastal areas will get a total of Rs. 2 lakh crore in investments.

Bommai says that the recent Global Investors' Meet in Bengaluru has brought about Rs. 10 lakh crores worth of business opportunities. Out of which, an investment of Rs. 2 lakh crore will be brought to the coast to develop renewable energy, hydrogen energy and production of ammonia from sea water. "Three companies that deal with renewable energy have been given approval by Karnataka's high level committee to set up their bases in the coastal areas. A renewable energy production project using windmills and solar power will also be set up to provide sustainable energy to these companies. The preparations have begun to give basic infrastructure for energy generation and the construction is likely to begin in March or April, 2023," he said.

"Energy production plants will be set up on international standards at the coast. Mangaluru will be the destination for an ammonia production plant of great importance. This will benefit the youth of the region directly as there will be ample opportunities for employment," he added.

A statue of freedom fighter Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda was inaugurated by Bommai at Bavutagudda hill in his visit to the heart of Mangaluru city. It is dubbed the 'Statue of Gallantry' and recognises Ramaiah Gowda's efforts in a freedom struggle against the British two decades before the first war of independence.

In 1837, Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda along with other leaders of present day Sullia taluk led the 'Amara Sullia Dhange' also called 'Kodagu Canara Mutiny'. This was an armed uprising against the oppressive British Raj. In a recent development, a film-maker Kalamaye Sudheer Yenekal has planned on directing a film on this rebellion based on the 'Amara Sullia 1837 – British Vasahatushahi Viruddhada Sashastra Horata' book written by scholar, K R Vidhyadhara Baddadka.

"Many freedom fighters of our lands have not been getting the recognition they deserve. Freedom fighters like Kedambady Ramaiah Gowda are an inspiration to us. By acknowledging and learning about valiant fighters in history, we get inspired by their contributions," Bommai said in a public gathering after unveiling the statue.

Speaking to the media regarding the alleged voter data collection scandal, Bommai said that police investigation has begun and action will be taken if the accused are involved in the case. "The revision of voter list is performed every year including during elections. The Election Commission has initiated this process. The Government has no role to play in this process," he said.

Responding to allegations made by Congress that BJP is involved in the voter data theft issue, Bommai said that the Congress is afraid that the names of fake voters will be deleted.

Raising his concern about the Bengaluru – Mangaluru highway which is crucial for port connectivity with the state Capital, Bommai said, "The national highway repair work between the two cities has slowed down due to heavy and incessant rains. This highway is of major importance for the state. I will soon take the matter to the Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways, Nitin Gadkari and push to have the highway repaired on priority."