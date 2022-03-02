2 MPs form WhatsApp group to help students stuck in Ukraine

Mysuru: Two parliament members (MPs) from State Pratap Simha (Kodagu-Mysuru) Tejasvi Surya (Bengaluru South) have formed a WhatsAapp group to assist Indian students struck in war-torn Ukraine.



Speaking to reporters here on Wednesday after inaugurating the lower bridge at Chmarajednra zoological gardens, Simha said that they had direct link with the Indian students stranded in Ukraine. "We have given the phone number of nodal officer to the students and asked them to travel to Hungary. We are also communicating with the Ministry of External Affairs to send rescue planes to bring back our students."

He said according to information there were 10,000 Indian

students studying in Ukraine. The MP expressed grief over the death of student from Haveri district, Naveen, in the Russian shelling in Kharkiv city in Ukraine.