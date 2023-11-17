Live
Just In
23-Year-Old Man Arrested For Alleged Murder Of 21-Year-Old Woman In Karnataka
A 23-year-old man, identified as Tejas, has been apprehended in Karnataka after allegedly committing the murder of a 21-year-old woman in the Hassan district. The tragic incident unfolded as the two, who were students at an engineering college and romantically involved, got into a heated argument.
Tejas and the victim had a history of frequent quarrels and disputes within their relationship, leading to a tragic turn of events. Allegedly driven by the tensions in their association, Tejas, under the guise of discussing their issues, lured the woman to a secluded location where he brutally killed her by slitting her throat.
Law enforcement promptly took Tejas into custody following the incident. The police have initiated further investigations into the case, aiming to unravel the circumstances that led to this appalling crime. The incident underscores the complexities and dangers associated with interpersonal conflicts, shedding light on the importance of addressing relationship issues through non-violent means and seeking help when necessary.