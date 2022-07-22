2,500 houses will be constructed under PMAY scheme in Chamundeshwari

Mysuru: Chamundeshwari constituency MLA G.T. Devegowda chaired a meeting with the Department of Housing, Rajiv Gandhi Housing Corporation Limited, Mysuru district administration and Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) at the MCC office here on Thursday.

Speaking to media persons, Devegowda said that the foundation stone laying ceremony will be held on Saturday for the construction of houses under the "Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) – A roof for all," scheme. As many as 2446 (G+1, G+2) houses will be constructed at Mandakalli in Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru and the ceremony will be held at 4 pm on Saturday behind the Mandakalli Airport on Dadadahalli Road, he said.

"The foundation ceremony will be performed by Minister of Cooperation and Mysuru district in-charge minister S.T. Somashekar, Housing Minister V Somanna and Mysuru-Kodagu Member of Parliament Prathap Simha. Several MLAs and officials from MCC will be present at the ceremony," the former minister added. Mysuru in-charge Mayor Sunanda Palanetra, MCC Commissioner G Lakshmikantha Reddy and others were present.