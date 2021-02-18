2,500 smart class rooms in State soon: Deputy Chief Minister CN Ashwatha Narayana

Bengaluru: Minister of Higher Education and Deputy Chief Minister C.N.Ashwatha Narayana on Thursday announced that as part of promoting digital learning 2,500 classrooms of higher education will be converted into smart classrooms in the next two months.



Speaking after inaugurating annual cultural activities in the government arts college, he said, "The smart classrooms will have high-speed internet and integrated learning management system (LMS). Apart from this, students will be provided tabs. Another 5,500 classrooms will be converted into smart classes over the period of six months."

LMS would make the learning process more accessible with the aid of tab and internet facility, apart from enabling teachers to track the learning level of students.

The minister added, "National education policy which will be implemented from the coming academic year will give the freedom of selection of curriculum to the students themselves and students can choose the subjects of their interest and pursue their learning."

The DCM stated that Bengaluru has achieved top ranking in the country with respect to the creation of jobs.

"The pharma sector alone accounts for the generation of five lakh new jobs annually. Other sectors are contributing around 2 lakh new jobs. Every year 5 lakh new members are getting registered in PF accounts. This has been possible because of the fact that innovation is being given importance," he said.