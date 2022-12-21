28-Year-Old Woman From Karnataka Kills Her Special Child And Later Attempted Suicide

A shocking incident came accross when a 28-Year-Old woman killed her specially abled daughter in 11a.m. on Tuesday. After Killing her daughter, the woman herself attempted suicide. Later when her sister and neighbours found it, they came to her rescue, saved her and is now battling for her life.



In a short period of time, her spouse and their son had both passed away. N Priyanka is the victim; her mother Suma, a resident of Prasanna Layout in Vigneshwara Nagar in Sunkadakatte, strangled her. Suma is receiving care at a nearby private hospital. She attempted to hang herself after killing Priyanka but was saved by her sister and neighbours.

The Byadarahalli police have accused Suma of murder. An officer stated that after the passing of her husband Nanjappa, Suma found it difficult to leave the house and leave her daughter, who had special needs, home alone. To care for her daughter, Suma needed to be at home. However, further clarity for killing her daughter is yet to come.